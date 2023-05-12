White River paddle trip is on Saturday
ANDERSON — In celebration of Heart of the River Coalition’s 10th anniversary there will be a West Fork White River Paddle from Daleville to Anderson on Saturday, May 13.
Those wishing to go along on the trip will need to meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Canoe Country Livery, Daleville.
Spring Market set for Saturday
ELWOOD — A Spring Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the St. John Lutheran Church, 10099 N. Ind. 37, Elwood.
The market will have 40 vendors, inside and out.
Exotic Pets will return, featuring kangaroos, hedgehogs, armadillos, and more. The animals will be available for viewing and for handling/petting.
Church members will have lunch available as well as a bake sale with proceeds to go to the End of the Month Meal.
The church is located at the crossroads of Ind. 13 and Ind. 37 in Elwood.
Weekly prayer at Lighthouse church
ANDERSON — “Prayer on the Parking Lot” will take place each Thursday evening starting on May 18, from 7 to 7:40 p.m. at Christian Lighthouse Church, 3631 Nichol Ave.
The community and clergy are coming together to pray for the city of Anderson.
Information: Pastor Karen Croutch, 765-400-4682.
FUMC sets garage sale for May 19-20
FRANKTON — Frankton First United Methodist Church, 109 S. Eighth St., Frankton, will host a garage sale/bake sale/craft show next weekend.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Lunch meals include your choice of hot dog, sloppy Joe or Coney dog, bag of chips, and a bottled water, for $5.
Last fish dinner set for 2022-23 season
ANDERSON — On Friday, May 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Madison County 40&8 Voiture 510, 1600 Rangeline Road, will host its last fish dinner for the 2022-2023 season.
The next fish dinner will be on Sept 15, 2023. Menu to consist of Pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes, and green beans. This dinner is open to the public and carry-out will be available.
Little 500 Festival car show planned
ANDERSON — The City of Anderson will present the Little 500 Festival Hot Rod & Classic Car Show on Saturday, May 20, in downtown Anderson on Meridian Street between 10th and 14th streets. Rain or shine.
Registration will run from 9 a.m. to noon with awards at 3:30 p.m.
Top 30 plus Best in Show, President’s Choice, County Historian’s Choice, Best Classic and Best Hot Rod. Entry fee is $20. Dash plaques to first 100 entries.
Food and entertainment on site.
Proceeds benefit the Madison County Historical Society.
Blessing of the Bikes on May 27
ANDERSON — The eighth annual Blessing of the Bikes event will take place on Saturday, May 27. Riders will gather at Wallace Temple, 1518 Forkner St., Anderson, with registration beginning at 10 a.m.
A Continental Breakfast and Fellowship among bikers will be at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Antwaun J. Johnson’s Blessing of the Bikes will be at 11:15 a.m.
Kick stands up at noon.
Information: Sharon Bostic Hudson, 765-278-5343.
