May bereavement session canceled
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, has canceled its May 14 session due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
The next session is scheduled for June 11.
Friends of Mounds cancels meeting
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park meeting for Thursday is canceled.
Legion reopens for dining
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 is back open for sit-down food and beverage service following regulations issued by the governor and Health Department.
Food hours will be extended from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Call-in orders or to-go orders will still be available.
Also, weekly specials are returning. On Thursday, broasted chicken with two sides, and Friday, broasted fish with two sides will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The post is located at 450 N. 10th St. The public is welcome; the Legion is a non-smoking venue.
Information: 765-354-4892.
