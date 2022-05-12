Cookout to benefit Canine Corral
ANDERSON — Furry Friends Cookout and Fundraiser will be held at 2108 W. Eighth St., Anderson, on Saturday, May 21, from noon to 3 p.m.
Come out and meet some new furry friends and people who are trying to renovate the community dog park known as Canine Corral.
Hot dog or hamburger, chips and a drink, $5 donation.
Sponsored by Destination Chaps.
Golf Challenge set for June 4
ANDERSON — The Annual Spring Classic Golf Challenge sponsored by Mount Moriah Lodge 77 F&AM will be held on Saturday, June 4, at Edgewood Golf Course.
It will be a shotgun start at 2 p.m.
Come from another lodge to compete for the traveling trophy. There will be prizes and contests throughout the day.
There will be an awards ceremony and cookout dinner following play at the Mount Moriah Lodge.
This benefit golf tournament supports Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Mount Moriah Support Fund.
Information: Ed Witt, 765-623-2909.
The Herald Bulletin