Minister to speak to support group
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, in the Fireside Room.
This ministry will be held with restrictions; face masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.
Shawn Buis, Bethany’s children’s minister, will be the special speaker. A video, “Invincible Summer,” will be shown.
Enter through the north door (Door 7) across from Highland Middle School.
Helping Hands has meal fundraiser
ANDERSON — A fundraiser barbecue rib/chicken dinner will get underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at the corner of Nichol and Madison avenues.
Cost is $12 and includes two sides.
The event is being sponsored by Medley’s Helping Hands.
Information: Wanda, 765-621-4843.
Golf Challenge at Edgewood
ANDERSON — The annual Spring Classic Golf Challenge sponsored by Mount Moriah Lodge 77 F&AM will be held on Friday, June 4, at Edgewood Golf Course.
Shotgun start at 2 p.m.
Golfer, $60; four-man scramble, cookout Par-Tee following play. Hole sponsorships are still available. Come from another lodge to compete for the traveling trophy. There will be prizes and contests throughout the day.
Proceeds benefit autism research and the Mount Moriah Support Fund.
Information: Ed Witt, 765-623-2909.
Craft show at Eagles Auxiliary
ANDERSON — The Anderson Eagles 174 Ladies Auxiliary will host a craft show on Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1315 Meridian St.
Tables are $10 a piece to rent. There will be crafts, baked goods, and lots of miscellaneous.
Partial proceeds will go to the Ladies Auxiliary fund to help charities.
Bikers ready for spring rally
ANDERSON — Ride for Life 2021 Spring Breakout Rally for Turn Away No Longer will be held Saturday, May 15.
Free donation and/or one item from TANL swag pack list. Registration will be held from 10 to 11:45 a.m. with kickstands up at noon, at Double T Leather, 3320 Columbus Ave.
Tent camping will be available for those 21 and over at Rally Grounds, 3228 W. Anderson St., Anderson.
Rodeo games will start at 5 p.m. There will also be a barrel race, slow race, wienie bite contest, “drag” races, fuzzy ball race, cornhole, horseshoes, raffles, and a 50/50.
The Katrelle Band will perform from 6 to 10 p.m.
Food is included with entry. Coolers can be brought to the Rally Grounds on Friday night.
All proceeds go to Turn Away No Longer who provides swag packs to children entering foster care through their CARE4K10Z program.
