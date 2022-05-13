AHS class of ’56 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON —The monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of 1956 will be held Tuesday, May 17, at noon at the 1925 Pub Restaurant, Grandview Golf Course, Anderson.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
ISO to present ‘Worlds Old & New’
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will present “Greetings From Worlds Old & New” from Thursday, May 19, through Saturday, May 21, at Hilbert Circle Theatre, 45 Monument Circle, Indianapolis.
Performances begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 19; 8 p.m. Friday, May 20; and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Per the ISO health and safety guidelines, proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test administered within 72 hours of the concert start time is required for entry. Masks are optional at Hilbert Circle Theatre.
‘Friendship Day’ to be celebrated
ANDERSON — Church Women United will celebrate “Friendship Day” on Friday, May 13, at 9:30 a.m. at Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, 2124 Cedar St., Anderson.
There will be a pitch-in lunch and the tradition of Least Coin will be observed.
Class of ’60 of AHS to host luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1960 will be having its monthly luncheon at the 1925 Pub (Grandview) at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19.
Call Loretta Lukens at 765-642-8312 to RSVP.
