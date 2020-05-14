Historical Society to postpone reopening
ANDERSON — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Madison County Historical Society will remain closed to the public until at least June 15 for tours.
It has also been decided to cancel all additional meetings (First Sunday, member meeting, Civil War Roundtable, Socrates Café, etc.) through July 31.
Monitor the website, Facebook page and newspaper announcements for future opening date, a spokesperson said in a release.
The Herald Bulletin
