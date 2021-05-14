LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

AHS Class of 1967 to gather

ANDERSON — The next luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of '67 will be at noon Wednesday, May 19, at Blaze Brew & Pub in Championship Lanes, 1920 E. 53rd St.

All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to join. Discussed will be the 55-year anniversary party next year.

-The Herald Bulletin

