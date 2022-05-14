AHS Class of 1967 to meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — The next luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of ‘67 will be at noon Wednesday, May 18, at The Edge Restaurant, 519 Golf Club Road.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to join. Plans will be reviewed for the class’ 55th-year anniversary party, set for Sept. 24 at Blaze Brew & Pub.
40&8 to host its monthly fish dinner
ANDERSON — On Friday, May 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Madison County Voiture 510 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will have its monthly fish dinner.
The menu will consist of Alaskan Pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes, and green beans. Cost is $10 with carry-out available.
