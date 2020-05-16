Food distribution May 22 in Anderson
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have a tailgate food distribution Friday, May 22, at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 E. Nichol Ave., Anderson. No IDs, proof of address or need required. All are welcome.
Distribution is while supplies last. Those attending are asked to only go through the line once so everyone can be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
The Herald Bulletin
