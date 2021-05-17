Fish dinner planned
at county 40&8
ANDERSON — On Friday, May 21, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., the Madison County 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, will have an all-you-can-eat fish dinner.
The menu will consist of Alaskan Pollock, coleslaw, escalloped potatoes, and green beans.
Cost is $10 and carryout will be available.
Tips Day proceeds aid Alternatives
ANDERSON — Texas Roadhouse Tips Day will be held Friday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the restaurant, 1925 E. 60th St.
All tips raised from the event will support Alternatives Inc.’s work to end domestic and sexual violence.
They provide housing and supportive services for domestic and sexual violence survivors from six central Indiana counties: Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Madison, Marion and Tipton.
June sale benefits Alex Toy Drive
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Toy Sale Rummage Sale will be held on June 11-13 under the tent in the Open Door Church of God side yard and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9), Alexandria (across from the cemetery).
Hours will be from 8:30 to an indefinite time on Friday and Saturday, June 11-12, and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 13.
Food trailers will be serving hot dogs, Spanish dogs, sloppy joes, candy, chips, drinks and more.
New and used clothes, large items, furniture, 5-gallon buckets of laundry soap and softener.
All proceeds benefit the Alexandria Toy Drive.
Memorial Day in New Castle
NEW CASTLE — The New Castle Henry County Chamber of Commerce will present the Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade on Memorial Day, May 31, at the Henry County Courthouse.
The ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. and will include prayer, guest speakers, respects to the fallen.
Veterans, active-duty, reserve and National Guard personnel who are attending should arrive between 8:30 and 8:50 a.m. on the east lawn. See a volunteer at the hospitality table.
The parade will take place at 10 a.m. Registration is available online at www.nchcchamber.com.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.