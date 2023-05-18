MHHS class of ’73 to reunite for 50th
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of 1973 is planning its 50-year class reunion to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Blaze Brew Pub, 1920 E. 53rd St.
Other activities will include a tour of the school, a golf outing and pickleball games and lessons.
More information can be found on the class Facebook page or by contacting Martha Baker Green at 765-414-7344, Terri Boram Graham at 765-620-7008 or Becky New Lipe at 765-623-3507.
Girls nominated for national award
ANDERSON — Abby and Hanna Wilson, 15, of Anderson, have been nominated for a 2023 Songwriter Achievement of the Year Award in the annual Josie Music Awards, set for Oct. 21 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee.
Songs they co-wrote — “You’re Someone Special To Me,” “Settin’ Myself on Fire” and “Anderson Speedway” — helped them earn the nomination.
The Herald Bulletin