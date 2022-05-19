LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Activities Saturday at Rangeline Center

ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, Anderson, will host several activities this Saturday, May 21.

From 1 to 6:30 p.m. there will be a cornhole tournament.

A fundraiser cookout will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with hot dogs, hamburgers, two sides, dessert and a drink for $10 (cash only).

A free movie night, rain or shine, will take place at dusk with the showing of “Swiss Family Robinson.” Bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Rummage/bake sale set at church

ANDERSON — Elm Grove Christian Church, 2940 N. 300 W, will have a rummage and bake sale Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday night dance at legion

ANDERSON — A dance will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson.

DJ will be Buddy Patterson. Cost is $5 per person.

Remembrance Ceremony May 30

ANDERSON — Boy Scout Troop 301, chartered to St. Ambrose Parish, will present a Remembrance Ceremony on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, in the Veterans section at Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.

The ceremony will begin at noon sharp, and will last about 40-45 minutes. A special guest speaker will be present, and all branches of service will be recognized. Plan to come to this event and help honor the nation’s fallen.

