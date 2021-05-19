Baked spaghetti meal at Legion
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469 will have a baked white spaghetti dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 116 N. Washington St.
Cost is $8 for spaghetti with salad and garlic bread. Cherry pie and cheesecake will be available for $3 each.
The meal is dine-in or carryout.
Bingo will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Chicken noodles at Wesleyan Church
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, will host a chicken-and-noodles dinner on Wednesday, June 2.
Serving hours will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., dine-in or carryout.
Art Museum seeks survey responses
ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art, 32 W. 10th St., is seeking community input for its upcoming strategic planning project.
Survey responses will assist the museum with understanding how it can make the greatest impact in the community through the arts.
Those who complete the survey will receive a chance to win prizes.
Visit https://www.andersonart.org/vision2025/ to learn more and to complete the survey.
Information: 765-649-1248, ext. 1001.
Monument to be rededicated
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the rededication of the Moravian Mission Monument memorializing the 1801-1806 mission in Madison County. The monument, recently restored, was originally dedicated by the Kikthawenund Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, in 1913.
The ceremony will be held June 1, at 6 p.m., in the 2500 block of East 10th Street, Anderson, near the Panorama Plaza.
Stephen Jackson, county historian, will be the featured speaker.
This is an outdoor event and guests are advised to plan accordingly. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged.
The event is sponsored by the current Kikthawenund Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Church offers clothing giveaway
ANDERSON — A clothing giveaway will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave.
Organizers said there will be lots of men’s, women’s and children clothing, as well as some shoes.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.