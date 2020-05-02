Chesterfield Fourth activities canceled
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Town Administration has made the decision to suspend all Fourth of July activities for the 2020 season due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was made to protect the citizens of Chesterfield as well as those who visit the community.
The activities include the fireworks that take place on July 3, the Chesterfield Festival at Makepeace Park, Chesterfield Parade, Chesterfield Optimist Pancake Breakfast and the 5/10K run.
Elks Lodge plans blood drive
ELWOOD — The Elwood Elks Lodge is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, May 6, at the Elks Lodge, 1700 S. Anderson St.
Visit https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/131267 to schedule your appointment.
As elective procedures and surgeries get rescheduled, the Indiana Blood Center is anticipating a large increase in the need for blood at the end of May and into June. With blood expiring 42 days after collection, they need donors on May 6 to ensure local patients have the blood they need in June.
Food pantry needs donations
ELWOOD — The food pantry in front of Elwood Community High School needs donations.
Food is placed in the pantry each day for anyone who needs it.
Items sought include bread, ravioli, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, canned goods, peanut butter, cheese, cereal, water, etc.
Anyone can make a donation by placing items in the pantry.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.