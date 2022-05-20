Craig Dunkin to speak to MCHS
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society Inc., will host its monthly Society Meeting on May 23, at 7 p.m. at its facility at the corner of 11th and Meridian streets.
Speaker will be Craig Dunkin, and the topic will be “WW II Fighter Pilot.”
Hot Rod & Classic Car Show Saturday
ANDERSON — The Little 500 Festival Hot Rod & Classic Car Show will be held Saturday, May 21, downtown Anderson on Meridian Street. (rain or shine).
Enter from the north on Meridian. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon; with awards at 3:30 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Museum of Madison County History operated by the Madison County Historical Society, a nonprofit.
Awards: TOP 30, plus Best in Show, Best Hot Rod, Best Classic, County Historian’s Choice, and President’s Choice.
Entry fee $20. Dash plaques & gift bags to the first 100 entries. There will be food and entertainment on site.
Contact Deb at 765-683-0052, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for additional information.
Lapel Lanudry sets reopening event
LAPEL — Saturday, May 21, is Laundry Love Day at the Lapel Laundry DogWash & SelfWash, 732 Eighth St., Lapel, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The business’s grand reopening is a time to celebrate with prizes, free food and drinks.
Todd Troup, who purchased the laundry, car wash and dog wash, wanted to have a proper party but it didn’t happen. So on Saturday there will be a celebration — winter is over. They will provide some free wash services if your family needs help or know of a family who does not help.
They have just launched pickup and delivery services in the Fishers, Noblesville, Lapel, Ingalls, and Pendleton areas. Go to the website at www.lapellaundry.com and read about services and more.
The Herald Bulletin