AHS class of 1967 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — The next class luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of 1967 will be at noon Wednesday, May 24, at the 1925 PubHouse @ Grandview.
All AHS 1967 classmates, spouses and friends are welcome to attend.
Sale to benefit Heart of HoosierlandELWOOD — Heart of Hoosierland Humane Society of Elwood will host a garage sale on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 9 a.m. at the shelter house in Callaway Park.
Items will include pet supplies, pet clothing, household items, clothing, books, and miscellaneous items.
The event will be held rain or shine.
