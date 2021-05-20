Library board’s virtual meeting set
ELWOOD — The North Madison County Public Library System Board of Trustees will have a virtual special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday..
Registration is required for this meeting using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81232359308?pwd=UjhEcyttY1FiQ1bCdElhYVZyTEdzZz09. After you register, you will receive an e-mail to a link to join the meeting. You can also join via your phone by calling one of the numbers listed in the registration e-mail.
If you do not have internet access or an e-mail address, you can call the library 765-552-5001 on the day of the meeting between 2 and 4 p.m. to join using your phone.
There will be no public comment at this meeting. If you have a question you would like read aloud at this meeting, e-mail the question with the subject “Board Meeting Question” to Sheri Wallace at swallace@elwood.lib.in.us.
Road closure for culvert work Friday
ANDERSON — West 32nd Street from Central Way to Layton Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday as Solar Farms will be installing culvert pipe, according to a press release of the City of Anderson Engineering Department.
Chickens for Charity slated for Saturday
ANDERSON — Anderson Noon Lions Club Chickens for Charity will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. (drive-through) on Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St.
Complete meals are $10 and include 1/2 barbecued chicken plus two sides, drink and cookie.
Call Jean Stiers at 765-617-0670 or Kevin Crawford at 765-620-3119 for more information.
Hot Rod & Classic Car Show planned
ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society will present the Little 500 Festival Hot Rod & Classic Car Show on Saturday on Meridian Street in downtown Anderson.
Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon with awards given at 3:30 p.m. Entry fee is $20 with the proceeds benefiting the Museum of Madison County History. Food and entertainment will be on site.
