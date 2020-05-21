Assistance sought in finding family
ANDERSON —The Madison County Coroner’s Office asks for the public’s help in locating any relatives or next of kin of 64-year-old George H. Faulkner Jr.
Faulkner was found dead at his Alexandria home on Sunday. Anyone aware of contact information for relatives can contact the Madison County coroner at 765-425-9481.
Parade to celebrate end of school year
ELWOOD — Elwood Community Schools will celebrate the end of the school year with a parade, featuring teachers and seniors at 4 p.m. Friday, May 29. Rain makeup time would be 4 p.m. June 4.
The parade will start and end at Elwood Intermediate School and follow a route that is designed to allow everyone in town to walk three blocks or less to a viewing spot. Many parking spots will be available along the route, but some traffic delays are expected.
Parade goers are asked to be mindful of social distance guidelines and remain 6 feet apart as they gather around the streets.
The Herald Bulletin
