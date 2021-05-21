Dinner, fun day set for Saturday
FRANKTON — The Steve Hobbs Memorial Dinner & Family Fun Day hosted by Frankton Town & Country Youth Baseball will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Immediately following the annual parade there will be a pulled pork dinner and several other fun activities planned throughout the day at ball field at 503 S. Lafayette St.
There will be a home run derby for both kids and adults, several items to raffle off, and a chance to dunk some of your favorite coaches.
Pulled pork sandwiches will be available for $7, which includes your choice of chips or cole slaw and drink. Pulled pork nachos will be available for $5.
This dinner will be in honor of Steve Hobbs, who passed away unexpectedly this past year. He was a big part of the Frankton community and the league over the years and supplied the pulled pork for last year’s event.
Festivities will continue throughout the afternoon, and carryout will be available.
The Herald Bulletin
