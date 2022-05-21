Motorcycle ride benefits Cancer Society
ALEXANDRIA — Family Event Crusin’ 4 A Cure Bikers Against Cancer will take place on Saturday, June 12, at the State Farm Insurance Co., agent Rick Davidson, 502 S. Park Ave., Alexandria.
Registration starts at 11 a.m.; kickstands up at 12:30 p.m.
Cost of ride is monetary donation of your choice. Whether you ride or not, you are welcome to join.
There will be food, raffles, DJ, door prizes, and an auction.
All proceeds will go to the Madison County Cancer Society.
Information: Tammy, 765-621-4452, or Amanda, 765-621-1136.
EBC plans open house
EDGEWOOD — Edgewood Baptist Church, 3743 Nichol Ave., invites the community to take part in an open house and dedication service for its newly remodeled sanctuary on Sunday, June 12.
The open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments. The dedication service will follow at 6 p.m., with a time of fellowship planned following the service.
For more information, call the church office at 765-644-0994.