East Lynn planning community sale
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church is offering 8-foot tables for $10 each for an “Outside” Community Rummage Sale that will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12.
Rain date is Saturday, June 19.
Community members are welcome to reserve spots by calling the church at 765-643-7415, and placing a deposit.
No edible items as the church will have a bake sale at that time.
The Herald Bulletin
