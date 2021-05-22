LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

East Lynn planning community sale

ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church is offering 8-foot tables for $10 each for an “Outside” Community Rummage Sale that will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12.

Rain date is Saturday, June 19.

Community members are welcome to reserve spots by calling the church at 765-643-7415, and placing a deposit.

No edible items as the church will have a bake sale at that time.

