Chesterfield seeks entries for parade
CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield invites area residents or groups to participate in the annual Independence Day Parade on Monday, July 4.
The event starts at noon and goes about one mile through Chesterfield on Main Street (Ind. 32).
Judging categories include patriotic, marching unit, classic car, antique tractor, judges choice, children unit and ball team unit.
Parade registration forms may now be picked up at Chesterfield Town Hall or by requesting a form by email to townofchesterfield@yahoo.com.
There is a $15 entry fee per vehicle or group and $20 for political entries. Forms, including the appropriate fee, must be received on or before Friday, July 1.
Entries may be dropped off at Town Hall or mailed to Town of Chesterfield, 17 Veterans Blvd., Chesterfield, IN 46017.