DNR: Recreate responsibly
The Department of Natural Resources is asking Hoosiers to keep fish and wildlife areas clean and safe this holiday weekend by practicing responsible recreation.
While at fish and wildlife areas this weekend, remember to bring a bag to carry out trash. Enjoy the outdoors safely by practicing social distancing, parking only in designated areas, driving 30 mph or less on property roads and using designated shooting ranges for target or recreational shooting.
Daleville school registration nixed
Daleville Elementary’s Kindergarten Roundup scheduled for June 3 has been canceled.
For kindergarten registration appointments, call the DES office at 765-378-0251 between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon May 26-29. Appointments can be scheduled June 1, 3 and 5 from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m; and June 2 and 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m.
