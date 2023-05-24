Road closure in Anderson
ANDERSON — East 38th Street from Scatterfield to Rangeline roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the final day of lane restriction due to milling and paving by D.C. Paving.
Legion serving up nachos, tacos
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469, 116 N. Washington St., Frankton, will serve up some Mexican favorites on Wednesday.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday they will have nachos, $7; or two soft tacos for $5. Desserts will be available for $3. Bingo will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.
Open to the public. Carry-outs will also be available.
Three-night Spring Revival begins
ANDERSON — The Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1540 W. 16th St., Anderson, will host a three-night Spring Revival, Wednesday through Friday, may 24-26. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and Revival starts at 7 p.m. The evangelist will be Rev. Booker Joe Nance Jr. of Gates, Tennessee, and guest choirs will provide musical selections.
AMOA to celebrate with Sidewalk SocialANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) will celebrate the end of the school year by attending a special Sidewalk Social. The event will be held as part of June’s First Friday, hosted by the Anderson Art Alliance in Downtown Anderson on June 2.
AMOA will celebrate the close of the school year with children’s crafts and games, popsicles, and refreshments. All of these activities will be free and open to the public. Visit each of AMOA’s A.R.T.S (A Reason to Shop) participating vendors as well.
To learn more about A.R.T.S. or to participate visit www.andersonart.org/arts/.
A full list of participating First Friday organizations can be found online, www.facebook.com/andartall.
Stillwell House tour set for June 10ANDERSON — A fundraiser for the Art Association of Madison County will be a Home Tour of the Stillwell House on Saturday, June 10, from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Built in 1895, the Thomas A. Stillwell and Harriet (Makepeace) House is the only shingle style house in this historic district. Entry is $10 at the door.
ARF to hold Pet Food Pantry May 26MUNCIE — ARF (Animal Rescue Fund) will host a Pet Food Pantry on Friday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last at 1209 W. Riggin Road, Muncie.
This is for walk-ins only, no holds or appointments. Must bring identification and sign waiver to receive food.
ARF will keep record of pets and their spay/neuter status. Owners unwilling to utilize programs for spay/neuter may be ineligible for food program.
Food will be limited based on availability and number of pets you have.
Quartet Classic in concert June 3
MATTHEWS — Epworth Church, 105 W. Eighth St., Matthews, will host the Quartet Classic in concert on Saturday, June 3. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert getting underway at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance online or at the door if available. Also, a love offering will be received. Limited seating, To guarantee your seats, purchase tickets in advance online at www.matthewseumc.org/qc/ or call/text 765-667-0842.
Food giveaway set for Friday, June 2
ANDERSON — Second Harvest Food Bank will host a Tailgate Food Distribution event on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. at the former Kmart parking lot, 2811 W. Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Tom Cherry’s Old Time Radio Show to present ‘Dragnet’
FARMLAND — Tom Cherry’s Old Time Radio Show will present a classic episode of “Dragnet” on Saturday, May 27, at the Farmland Community Center, 100 N. Main St., Farmland, at 3 p.m.
The story of Jack the Giant Slayer will also be featured. A lucky audience member will get a chance to play It Pays to Be Ignorant and Wendy Carpenter will sing.
The cast includes Wendy Carpenter, Bob Green, Katy Wolfe, Angela Gick, Larry Beck, Debby Girtman, the sound effects team, Cliff Lowe and Jeff Rapkin, and special guest star, Todd Terrell.
Tickets are just $1. Information: 765-468-7631.