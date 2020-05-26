Real estate event to be streamed
ANDERSON — Sugar Fork Crossing is hosting a virtual event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Featured will be ReMax Real Estate experts Nick Rodgers and Joe Graves.
Are you considering selling a senior loved one’s home or wondering if now is even a good time to sell? Are you curious how this time of quarantine would affect putting a home on the market. Then this is the free virtual workshop for you.
Call 765-233-9360 to get registered and receive instructions to join the event Thursday evening or with any questions.
