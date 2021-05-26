Welcoming tent to be up at cemetery
MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Cemetery will have its welcoming/information tent set up Friday and Saturday by 10 a.m. (weather permitting.)
Board members will be available to answer questions, show what is available, including the Columbarium Mausoleum, and help find loved ones with cemetery records.
Women’s art group to meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art (AMOA) Women’s League will host its monthly meeting at the museum, 32 W. 10th St., Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Women interested in supporting the arts are invited to attend the meeting and a special presentation, “Photography in Art,” which will be given by local photographer Barbara Grimball.
Meetings are conducted the fourth Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
The group is open to all women who are interested in supporting the group’s mission of increasing the effectiveness of the Anderson Museum of Art as a cultural center. Annual dues to be a member of the group are $30.
Information: andersonart.org/womens-league.
Legion dinners on Wednesday, Sunday
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Auxiliary will have hamburgers, hot dogs, coney dogs or Sloppy Joe’s with baked beans and chips Wednesday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the post.
Price is $6. Dessert will be available for $2 and includes dark chocolate peppermint patty or cookie brownie.
Over the Memorial Day weekend Sunday, the auxiliary will host a smoked pulled pork dinner beginning at 1 p.m. until gone.
The menu will also include macaroni and cheese, smoked baked beans and cole slaw for $7.
Both dinners are open to the public and carry-outs will be available.
Container Corp. lunch scheduled
ANDERSON — Container Corporation will meet at Frisch’s restaurant at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. All employees are welcome.
Employees meet for lunch on the last Wednesday of each month at the same place and time.
Information: Contact Dick Dunn at 765-617-0362.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.