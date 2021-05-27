Bikers’ memorial ride scheduled for Sunday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Biker Died Here ride will take place on Sunday, May 30. Kickstands go up at noon at Bourbon Street Sports Bar & Grill, 845 E. 53rd St.
Breakfast bar is available for $7.50 at 10:30 a.m.
Memorials will be placed for Andrea Erli, Ken McCleery, Daniel Hughes, Heath Hardman and Markis Harris.
The ride ends at the Moose Lodge, 220 E. Pine St., with a pitch-in dinner, 50/50 and raffle.
Cost is $25 per person and includes T-shirt, dinner and ride. $25 per person for the bike ride, also.
Lapel Legion plans Veterans Ride
LAPEL — The 10th annual American Legion Post 212 Riders Veterans Ride will take place on Saturday, June 19. (Rain date is June 26).
Sign-up starts at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 11 a.m. at the Lapel American Legion.
Cost is $20 for single rider and $10 for a passenger.
For $7 there will be an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Legion. The ride begins and ends at the Legion.
Missing Man Ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.
This will be a Poker Run. Top hand wins $200. Last card drawn at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, and Second Chance band entertaining from 4 to 7 p.m.
Information: Bob Turner, 765-617-7720.
Alex kindergarten registration online
ALEXANDRIA — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alexandria Community Schools will begin kindergarten registration online for the 2021-2022 school year.
If you live within the school district’s boundaries, go to the website alexandriacsc.alex.k12.in.us and fill out the Google form.
For those living outside the district’s boundaries, complete the application for transfer tuition on the website.
Information: 765-298-6104.
MHHS Class of 1972 sets 2022 reunion
ANDERSON — The reunion party date for the Madison Heights High School Class of 1972 has been set for Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 5 p.m. at The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road.
Further details will be announced later.
Contact: MHHSClass72@gmail.com
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.