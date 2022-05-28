Lions Fair set in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Lions Fair will be held Monday, June 6 through Saturday, June 11 at Dietrich Park, 135 S. Fifth St., Middletown.
Presale tickets are 20 tickets for $18. There will be rides, games, and food. The midway will feature attractions from Poor Jack Amusements.
The fire department will host a chicken barbecue on Tuesday, June 7, at 4 p.m.
The parade starts at 6 p.m. with lineup starting at 4 p.m. at the Nazarene Church.
Entertainment will be nightly from 7 to 10 p.m.
• Monday, June 6: Three Hundred East
• Tuesday, June 7: The Cousin Brothers
• Wednesday, June 8: High Street Band
• Thursday, June 9: Common Ground
• Friday, June 10: Donnie Mac Band
• Saturday, June 11: Greg Rhodes
Alzheimer’s group to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., Anderson.
Carla Kemp-Davis, coordinator of respiratory therapy at Northview Essential Senior Living, Anderson, will speak about “What is Sundowning? Causes and Coping Strategies.”
Respite care will be available for loved ones. Schedule 24 hours in advance at 765-298-1660.
Any caregiver with a loved one with dementia is welcome.
The facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information and resources.
Masks are required.
EBC to host open house
EDGEWOOD — Edgewood Baptist Church, 3743 Nichol Ave., invites the community to take part in an open house and dedication service for its newly remodeled sanctuary on Sunday, June 12.
The open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments. The dedication service will follow at 6 p.m., with a time of fellowship planned following the service.
For more information, call the church office at 765-644-0994.
The Herald Bulletin