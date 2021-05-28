Breaded tenderloins at Frankton Legion
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m. the Frankton American Legion will have a breaded tenderloin dinner.
Cost is $7 and includes breaded tenderloins with homemade french fries, and cole slaw. Dessert will be banana pudding for $3.
Open to the public. Carryouts will be available.
Bingo will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
Martha Green Project at Pubhouse
ANDERSON — The Martha Green Project will be entertaining on the patio beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, and again, on June 17, at the 1925 Pubhouse (at Grandview), 1905 Northshore Extension.
