Second Harvest giving food at 2 sites
MADISON COUNTY — Second Harvest Food Bank will host two tailgate food distribution events Friday in Madison County.
• 10 a.m.-noon, Pendleton Heights High School, 1 Arabian Drive, Pendleton.
• 10 a.m.-noon, Mounds Mall, 2109 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. No IDs, proof of address or need required. All are welcome, regardless of home county. Attendees are asked to only go through the line one time so everyone can be served.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts.
More information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit www.CureHunger.org.
Exchange Club to review projects
ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will resume regular club meetings beginning Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the newly reopened The Edge, 519 Golf Club Road in Edgewood.
The program at noon will feature reviews of the Red Haven Award, Max Beigh Enriching Education Award, Supplies for Soldiers campaign, and face mask project, among other events held over the last couple of months.
Guests are invited to attend. Call and make a reservation so proper seating can be attained for social distancing.
Contact: Bonny Clark, 765-617-5912 or bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
Outdoor ceremony for home-school grads
ANDERSON — The East Central Homeschool outdoor graduation ceremony will be held at the Madison Park Church of God parking lot at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Eleven seniors will be graduating at the event, which will feature a combination of drive in and social distancing seating accommodations. Well-wishers should bring their own chairs, or enjoy the ceremony from their cars.
Freedom Parade set July 5 in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Community Fireworks will present the Alexandria Freedom Parade on Sunday, July 5, at 6 p.m.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Patriotic.”
All entries should be decorated theme appropriate, or other holiday decor. Clearly identify organization or business for parade observers. All entries are free.
Registration is by Horner’s Grocery store (similar to 4-H parade). All entries will need to line up by 5:30 p.m.
Information: Laura Byrd, byrd.laura@ymail.com.
