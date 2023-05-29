Legion serving up frog leg and fish dinners
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., Middletown, will have frog leg dinners on Friday, June 2.
Serving hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sold out). Broasted fish dinners will also be available.
A non-smoking Post. The public is welcome.
History of Lafayette Township featured in Bicentennial Event
ANDERSON — Captain David Gooding, is buried in Lafayette Township, and is acknowledged as the key participant in an event that significantly impacted the War of 1812.
Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will present the History of Lafayette Township and recount that story and many more during his June 4, First Sunday History of Madison County Presentation, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., Anderson. The presentation is an official Madison County Bicentennial Event.
Information: 765-683-0052.
Ladies from class of ‘57 hosting June 2 luncheon
ANDERSON — The ladies from the 1957 class of Anderson High School will gather for lunch this Friday, June 2, at 11:30 a.m. at the 1925 Pub Restuarant, Grandview Golf Club.
Ladies from the 1957 class of Highland and Madison Heights are also invited.
Toy Factory kicks off Summer Concert Series
ANDERSON — Toy Factory will be the first of this year’s Extended Summer Concert Series. They will take the stage Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Dickmann Town Center.
This talented, eight-person group from diverse backgrounds blends a variety of musical influences and inspirations from gospel to rock. The result is a collection of sounds and songs that keeps that audience active and moving.
The Summer Concert Series is free to the public.
The Big Easy food truck will be on location in addition to the many downtown restaurants and establishments for refreshments and meals.