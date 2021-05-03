Veterans services available Friday
ANDERSON — The last Operation Veterans Services will be held Friday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (doors open for set-up at 10 a.m.), at The Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
Mandatory masks, temperature taking and social distancing will still be required.
If the weather is nice, tables may be set up for the veterans to eat outside the double doors of the gym with a plated lunch.
If you are planning on setting up a table on this day, contact Shelley DeLong at 765-644-2538 by noon Thursday.
Frog legs to be served at Legion
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216, 450 N. 10th St., will be serving frog legs on Friday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. or sold out.
The frog legs come with two sides.
The meal is open to the public. The Legion is a non-smoking venue.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Frankton Legion offers meal special
FRANKTON — On Saturday, May 8, the Frankton American Legion, 116 N. Washington St., will host two meals for $25 (or $12.50 each). It is open to the public.
Choices will be a ribeye steak dinner or chicken breast dinner with baked potato and salad.
Serving time gets underway at 5 p.m. until the meals are gone.
A bake sale begins at 4 p.m.
Carryouts are available.
