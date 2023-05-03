HMS Drama Club to present 'Newsies Jr.'
ANDERSON — The Highland Middle School Drama Club will present "Disney's Newsies Jr." May 4, 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. in the HMS auditorium.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be purchased online at our.show/highlandmiddleschooldramaclub/80852.
Class of '57 ladies to have May 5 luncheon
ANDERSON — The ladies from the 1957 class of Anderson High School will gather for lunch this Friday, May 5, at 11:30 a.m. at the Grandview Golf Club. Ladies from the 1957 Class of Highland and Madison Heights are also invited to attend.
Redbud Quilt Guild to meet May 4
ANDERSON — Redbud Quilt Guild will meet on Thursday, May 4, at First Baptist Church, 907 Raible Ave., Anderson.
The meeting begins at 10 a.m. Paint chip challenge projects will be shared. Following the business meeting, a pitch-in dinner will be enjoyed to celebrate Founders Day.
Plant, rummage sale is May 13
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Master Gardener Plant & Rummage Sale will be Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madison County 4-H Farm Bureau Building, 512 E. Fourth St.
The sale will include plants, gloves, soil knives, beneficial insect and pollinator seeds, kokedamas, lily bulbs, hostas, vegetables and a variety of perennials and annuals for purchase.
Master Gardeners will be available for questions.
Free trees while be given out while supplies last. Swayzee tenderloins and Garden Tour tickets will be available for purchase.
Kikthawenund Chapter to host May 9 program
ANDERSON — The Kikthawenund Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution of Anderson will have a program on Tuesday, May 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Bagwell Room of the American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson.
The program is for all Vietnam era veterans (1955-1975). Note the veteran does not have to have served in Vietnam but needs to have been in a branch of the military during the Vietnam era. Light refreshments will be served. A gift of gratitude will be available for Indiana residents who served in the military during the Vietnam war era, regardless of duty station.
The Indy Honor Flight team will be available at the program to provide applications for future honor flights. They will answer any questions one might have regarding the program.
Black nurses gala planned for May 12
ANDERSON — Celebration of Anderson’s Black Nurse Practitioners Gala will host International Nurses Day on Friday, May 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd., Anderson.
Mistress of Ceremonies will be Dr. Monet Bowling. Keynote speaker will be Dr. Niva Lubin-Johnson.
Honored will be Catina Allen, Tina M. Baxter, Carmen Bogle, Shonda Farris, Audre Johnson, Ashley Jones, Jackie Jones, Wendy Shannon, Jessica Sparks and Jane Weatherly-Brown.
Tickets are available through eventbrite.com.
Music will be by Be On It Band featuring Bashiri Asad.