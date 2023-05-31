Juried Art Show set at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society will be having its Summer Juried Art Show at Gallery 119, located at 119 W. State St., Pendleton, from June 2 through July 5. The public is invited to the First Friday event on June 2, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for viewing the art, meeting artists and hors d’oeuvres. Judge for the event is Carol Strock-Wasson. Awards for winners are as follows: first place, $100; second place, $75; third place, $50; and People’s Choice, $25.
Viewing will continue through July 5 during regular business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
AHS ’65 ladies to meet June 7
PENDLETON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies have monthly luncheons. They are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. Different locations are selected and announced.
The June 2023 luncheon is Wednesday, June 7, at Anita’s Kitchen, 777 Water St., Pendleton.
Linda Love Holsinger Abbott and Nanette Carr Ester are the luncheon coordinators.
Jackson to speak on
Lafayette Township
ANDERSON — Captain David Gooding is buried in Lafayette Township and is acknowledged as the key participant in an event that significantly impacted the War of 1812.
Madison County Historian Stephen T. Jackson will present the History of Lafayette Township and recount that story and many more during his June 4, 2023, First Sunday History of Madison County Presentation, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Museum of Madison County History, 11 W. 11th St., Anderson.
The presentation is an official Madison County Bicentennial Event.
Information: 765-683-0052.
Container retirees luncheon is today
ANDERSON — Retirees and/or spouses of Container Corporation (Smurfit-Stone) are welcome to meet on Wednesday, May 31, at Frisch’s, 500 N. Broadway at 11:30 a.m.
Any retired employee and/or spouse of Container is welcome.
Information: Dick Dunn at 765-617-0362.
The group meets the last Wednesday of every month.
Food Distribution events next week
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Tuesday, June 6, 10 a.m., Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
• Thursday, June 8, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Information: visit CureHunger.org, or download app at CureHunger.org/app.
