AHS Class of 1969 luncheon Monday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1969 will have a luncheon at Greeks’ Pizza on Monday, May 9, at 12:30 p.m.
All classmates, spouses, and friends are welcome to attend.
Legion turkey dinner Wednesday
FRANKTON — On Wednesday, May 4, the Frankton American Legion will host a turkey dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. until sold out.
The menu includes turkey-and-noodles with mashed potatoes and corn for $8 per person. Desserts will be available for $3 each, lemon pie or coconut cream pie.
Bingo will run from 6 to 8 p.m.
Carry-outs welcome. Open to the public.
County historian to address Lions
ANDERSON — Stephen Jackson, Madison County historian, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club’s meeting Thursday, May 5.
Jackson presents to the Lions Club the first Thursday of each month. The Anderson Lions Club meets in the fellowship hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson.
Lunch, $10, will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Information: andersonlc9588@gmail.com.
The Herald Bulletin