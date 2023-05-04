Vendor Market set for May 20
CHESTERFIELD — There will be a Vendor Market at Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum St., Chesterfield, on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be 20-plus vendors selling handmade crafts and direct sales, including Scentsy, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef and Tupperware.
Lunch will be available.
Church to host pulled pork dinner
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, will have a pulled pork dinner on Friday, May 12.
Serving hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Cost is $12.
Dine-in, carry-out or delivery is available. This is a fundraiser for the youth group to go to the youth conference.
Clothing giveaway slated for Saturday
ANDERSON — A free clothing give-away will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbus Avenue Church of Christ, 4620 Columbus Ave., Anderson.
There will be men’s, women’s, babies and teens. Lots of winter coats and household items.
Information: 765-644-5387.
CWF to host monthly luncheon
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship (C.W.F.) “Comfort Keepers” of the East Christian Church (ECC) (Disciples of Christ) in Markleville (East Ind. 38) will have their monthly “God Abundance Meal” on Wednesday, May 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower fellowship hall of the church.
The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts, and drink. (Dine in or carry out.)
The next monthly meal will be June 14.
Support Group to meet May 11
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet on Thursday, May 11, at Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., Anderson, Speaker Shelly Ross will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m. with group sharing from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.
Ross’ topic will be stress management, to identify signs of stress; discuss healthy strategies to manage stress; and what activities help with dementia agitation.
She is a representative of Intersect Inc., a not-for-profit organization whose mission is promoting, encouraging, and empowering the community for healthy living.
Call 24 hours in advance for respite care of your loved one at 765-298-1660.
Information : alzsupport@ecommunity.com.
Library to host learners book club
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host a monthly English Language Learners (ELL) Book Club to encourage English language learners to read and discuss books, and to facilitate hands-on learning.
The first session will be informational in nature and provide an introduction for participants. Interested participants will meet in the Redbud Room on the third floor of the library on Wednesday, May 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Registration is requested. To register, visit the library’s Public Services Desk, call 765-641-2456 or email reference@andersonlibrary.net.
