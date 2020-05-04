Blood drive planned in Frankton
FRANKTON — A Frankton Community Blood Drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at “The Factory,” 200 S. Eighth St., Frankton (across from the Methodist church).
