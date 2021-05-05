Mom’s Day Brunch at K of C hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus 563 located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will host a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Brunch will have ham, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns, homemade quiches, French toast casserole, rolls and butter.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and under; $40 for families of six or more (immediate family).
Information: 765-274-5311.
Marine League to meet Thursday
CHESTERFIELD — Marine Corps League meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Chesterfield American Legion Post 408, 5100 Mounds Road.
All Marines are invited.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 756-644-7177.
‘God Abundance Meal’ on May 12
MARKLEVILLE — The Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of the East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Markleville will have their monthly “God Abundance Meal” on Wednesday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower fellowship hall of the church.
The menu will be chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, assorted desserts and drink.
The public is invited to attend.
Cadiz summer reunion canceled
CADIZ — The annual Cadiz alumni reunion for June 2021 has been canceled under current conditions.
The alumni committee will plan for a regular reunion in June 2022, a member said.
