Legion serving frog legs Friday
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs or broasted fish each with two sides, on Friday, May 5, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. or sold out.
The post is located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown.
Open to the public, a non-smoking Legion.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Turning Point to host block party
ANDERSON — Build A Block Party will be held on Saturday, May 6, from noon to 3 p.m. at 601 Meridian St. (in front of Turning Point Madison County office).
There will be family games, celebrity pie in the face, music by Matt Cookman, and hot dogs, chips and drink for a donation.
Turning Point Madison County is giving those in need the building blocks for sober living, 12 step groups, recovery resources, inpatient treatment, spiritually and sanity.
Information: Heather Anderson, 765-810-7363.
Native plant sale May 13 at Mounds
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will host its 14th annual fundraiser plant sale on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mounds State Park, 4306 Mounds Road.
Plants range in price and there are at least 110 different plant species to choose from (while supplies last).
These are Indiana native plants and wildflowers which will attract butterflies and other wildlife. They are hardy and can be planted in less than perfect soils, also requiring less water. Just a sampling of plants being offered are Black Cohosh, Bergamot, Northern Sea Oats, Big Bluestem, New Jersey Tea, Virginia Bluebells, and Blood-root.
Information: Interpretive Center, at 765-649-8128 or visit the Friends of Mounds State Park website at www.friendsofmounds.org.
The event is free though standard park fees of $7 per in-state and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.
K of C to have tenderloin dinner
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., Anderson, is having a tenderloin dinner on Saturday, May 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and under. Carry-outs are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix returns
ANDERSON — May, a month synonymous with racing in Indiana, brings to Anderson the 28th running of the Anderson Sertoma Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix, the only Go-Kart race held in the city.
The races, held annually in downtown Anderson, generate thousands of dollars in sponsorships from businesses and organizations which are, in turn, used to help support many Madison County not-for-profits. Because of the many sponsorships, the races are free to spectators.
This year’s event will be located at Ninth and 10th streets at Central Avenue.
Terry Riggins, longtime Sertoma member and Kart racing enthusiast, has been affiliated with the race since its inception.
He “credits a strong relationship with the City of Anderson, major sponsors such as Prairie Farms, Byerly Tents of Alexandria, Yarberry Group, Mustin Builders, the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau along with many others, with the longevity of the race.”
Information: tlriggins@comcast.net.
The Herald Bulletin