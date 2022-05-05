Legion hosting Mother’s Day dinner
ANDERSON — The Frankton American Legion will celebrate mom with a dinner of rib eye or New York strip steak on Saturday, May 7, starting at 5 p.m. or until sold out.
Also included will be a baked potato and salad bar. Cost is $20 per dinner.
Carry-outs will be available. Open to the public.
All proceeds go to the American Legion Auxiliary.
PHHS plans unique performances
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights High School band department has a couple of unique performances coming up in May.
This Friday, May 6, they will present Jazz Cafe at Pendleton Heights Middle School from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $4 at the door, and food vendors will be present.
Later in May, they will present Music Theatre for two nights, on Tuesday, May 17, and Thursday, May 19. Both performances start at 7 p.m. and are in the PHHS main gym. Tickets are available online in advance for $9 or will be available for $10 at the door.
Alzheimer’s Support Group meets May 12ANDERSON — Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet on Thursday, May 12, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Community Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave., Anderson.
This month’s topic will be “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” presented by Lorraine Keith RN, MSN, DE.
Respite care will be available for loved ones. Schedule 24 hours in advance at 765-298-1660.
The facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information and resources.
Masks are required.
Library to host Murder Mystery
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson, will host Indiana author Nicole Kobrowski on Saturday, May 7, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Cardinal Room for The Murder Mystery of Dr. Knabe presented by Unseen Press.
Based on “She Sleeps Well,” a true Indiana crime biography, learn about this crime by assuming a role and exploring her case. Discover facts and draw conclusions. This program is highly interactive and educational.
This program is design for adults 18+ and is free and open to the public.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
