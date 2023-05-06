Food giveaway at Mount Pilgrim
ANDERSON — A food giveaway will be held on Saturday, May 6, from 1 to 3 p.m. (or until gone) at Mount Pilgrim Church, 615 Henry St., Anderson.
Information: Sister Stashia Floyd at 765-602-0078.
Drama troupe to present ‘Newsies’
ANDERSON — “Newsies The Broadway Musical” is a musical based on the 1992 musical film “Newsies,” which was inspired by the real-life newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City.
The White River Christian Home Educators’ Drama Troupe will present this show at Byrum Hall, Anderson University, on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m.; Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, May 13 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
Friends of Mounds to meet May 11
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker will be Jody Heaston, Indiana State Park volunteer coordinator and Indiana Master Naturalist coordinator. Her topic will be “Spring Wild Flowers.”
The public is invited.
Spaulding to speak at AARP meeting
ANDERSON — The local AARP chapter will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, May 8, at the First United Methodist Church fellowship center, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson.
Speaker will be Rob Spaulding from The Christian Center.
Members are asked to bring baby to toddler-sized items for Turn Away No Longer. They are also collecting canned and non-perishable food items for Operation Love.
Open to the public.
Library to host free Ask-a-Lawyer
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will partner with McGhee at Law, LLC on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Study Room 1 to provide free 15-minute one-on-one legal consultations to the public.
Registration is required to reserve an appointment.
To register, visit the Public Services Desk, call 765-641-2456, or email reference@andersonlibrary.net.
