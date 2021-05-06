Frankton group to gather again
FRANKTON — Frankton Friday Friends will resume Friday, May 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.
FFF is a group for ages 55+ who meet the second and fourth Friday of each month for an afternoon of fun, food and fellowship. Bring a dessert or covered dish to share for a pitch-in meal.
Cards are played, games and socialization with an occasional speaker or special event.
Due to CDC guidelines, the group will temporarily meet at the Frankton Christian Church outdoor shelter house.
Information: Cathy, 765-754-8062.
Sessions offered to strengthen families
ANDERSON — Are you raising youths ages 10-14 and want to prevent substance use or behavior issues? Do you want to improve communication with them?
A seven-session Strengthening Families Program for parents and youths ages 10-14 begins next week at two local sites.
In Anderson, it will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, May 10 through June 21, at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene, 2324 Jackson St.
In Alexandria, the sessions are set for Wednesdays, from 5 to 8 p.m. May 12 through June 23, at The Church at Broadway Park, 302 N. West St.
Contact Shelly Ross of Intersect for questions at sross@intersect.org.in or call 765-683-0452.
Patterson is DJ for dance at Legion
ANDERSON — American Legion Post 127 will host a dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 4118 Columbus Ave., with disc jockey Buddy Patterson.
All are welcome. Door charge is $5.
