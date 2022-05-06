Wallace Temple plans program
ANDERSON — Wallace Temple will present “Look Where God Has Brought Us From” on Saturday, May 7, at 3 p.m.
Also planned is the Distinguished Gentlemen Fashion Extravaganza by the Culinary Committee.
There will also be door prizes and hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets are $15 per person.
The church is at 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St., Anderson.
Master Gardner dual sale May 14
ALEXANDRIA — The Madison County Master Gardeners will have its annual plant sale accompanied this year with a rummage sale to be held on May 14 at the 4H Building behind Beulah Park in Alexandria.
The times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The plants are healthy and grown locally so are used to Indiana weather. The plants are sold quickly, and people are lined up outside the building before 9 a.m.
Payment may be made with a debit card, credit card, and cash.
Information: Marilyn Lenhart 765-278-8888.
Library to host county historian
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., will host guest speaker Stephen T. Jackson, the Madison County Historian on Tuesday, May 10, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Chief Anderson Room.
Jackson will discuss The Canal Era in Madison County. Madison County was the site of two major canal projects during the Nineteenth Century. Evidence of their existence can still be seen in the county. The presentation will examine their place in our history and how they almost changed it.
The public is invited to attend this free event.
Information: visit andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Friends of Library host May 12 sale
ANDERSON— The Friends of the Anderson Public Library will have its book sale on Thursday, May 12, on the third floor of the library.
Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
All children’s, young adult, adult fiction and biography will be 25 cents. All DVDs are 10 cents. There are thousands of books to choose from.
Ride to benefit the TANL House
ANDERSON — Rally for the TANL (Turn Away No Longer), House, Ride for Life Spring Breakout Rally will be held Saturday, May 14.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at Double T Leather, 3320 Columbus Ave., Anderson. Kick stands up at 1 p.m.
Free will donations will be accepted.
The ride ends at The Rally Grounds, 3228 W. Anderson St., Anderson. There will be camping, food, horseshoes, cornhole, burn out contest, 50/50, auction, vendors and music by the O.K. Boomer Band.
More information available at rideforlifemadco@gmail.com or call 765-621-7598.
The Herald Bulletin