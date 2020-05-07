LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

AARP group’s local meetings canceled

ANDERSON — The local AARP meetings, held on the second Monday at 1 p.m. monthly at First United Methodist Church, are canceled until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcements will follow on upcoming meeting dates.

AU theater seniors to do virtual show

ANDERSON — Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance will present its Musical Theatre Senior Showcase virtually at 7 p.m. Friday on YouTube and Facebook.

