AARP group’s local meetings canceled
ANDERSON — The local AARP meetings, held on the second Monday at 1 p.m. monthly at First United Methodist Church, are canceled until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Announcements will follow on upcoming meeting dates.
AU theater seniors to do virtual show
ANDERSON — Anderson University School of Music, Theatre and Dance will present its Musical Theatre Senior Showcase virtually at 7 p.m. Friday on YouTube and Facebook.
