Highway 38 Sale gets underway
PENDLETON — Friday and Saturday will be the annual Highway 38 Sale that runs from Noblesville to New Castle.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Homes and neighborhoods all along 38 put on yard sales, and the Pendleton Business Association hosts a festival downtown on State Street and Pendleton Avenue.
Free admission this week at AMOA
ANDERSON — Anderson Museum of Art is offering free admission to the public through Sunday in celebration of National Travel & Tourism Week.
AMOA will also be participating in downtown Anderson’s First Friday celebration on May 7 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Community café to reopen in June
ANDERSON — The Community Café Grille will start up again on Sunday, June 6, at 4:30 p.m., at Anderson First United Methodist, 1215 Jackson St.
There will be free burgers and hotdogs with fixings. Tables and chairs will be available for outside eating.
Each person will be given a bag of groceries.
Class of 1971 plans 50-year reunion
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1971’s 50-year reunion committee is seeking classmates for its upcoming reunion weekend Sept. 23-24.
Send your contact information (phone, email, mailing address) to ahs1971indians@gmail.com. Also, check out the class reunion Facebook page at andersonhighschoolfiftieth, Anderson Indiana, for information regarding the planned activities.
Alzheimer’s support available
ANDERSON — Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Support Group of Community Hospital of Anderson has not met at the Education Center.
However, the facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information.
