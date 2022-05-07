Nominate a Hometown Hero
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve all known individuals who have done more than their share to help their neighbors and communities with food, comfort, care, companionship and dozens of other needs.
If you know of such a person, you can nominate them to be featured in The Herald Bulletin’s upcoming Hometown Heroes special section
Submit your nominations online at https://www.heraldbulletin.com/site/forms/hometownheroes/
AHS class of ’47 to meet May 12
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947 is hosting its monthly lunch meeting on Thursday, May 12, at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road at 11:30 p.m.
Plans will be discussed for the 75th class reunion in September.
For more information, contact Sue Tupman at 765-643-5654. Also, any friends or family of class members who knows a current address for them, contact Sue Tupman.
