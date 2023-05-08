Dr. Glen Cox to speak guest speaker
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Dr. Glen Cox, Consulting Therapist with the Christian Counseling Center of Madison County, will be our guest speaker.
As before, enter through the North Entrance (Door #7) across from Highland Middle School.
K of C to host chicken fry
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall at 1225 Main St., Anderson, will have a chicken fry on Saturday, May 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and under. Carry-outs are available.
Information: 765-274-5311.
‘Artisans Fair’ set for June 10
MUNCIE — A summer local craft show “Artisans Fair” will be held on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Industry United Methodist Church, 1912 S. Mock Ave., Muncie.
The show will take place in the fellowship hall.
Giveaway changes first Thursday summer hours
ANDERSON — Christ Lutheran Church, 2751 N. Scatterfield Road, who hosts a free diaper and wipe giveaway each Thursday has changed their hours for the first Thursday of each month to 3 to 6 p.m. beginning June 1. These hours will run through September.
They are accommodating ages newborn to age 3. Bring an adult ID and baby birth certificate to register. Residents may obtain diapers and wipes twice a month.
Information: 765-642-2154 or on Facebook at: ChangingStation+.