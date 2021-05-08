LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Bereavement group to meet

ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room.

Face masking is recommended, and social distancing will be observed.

Shawn Buis, Bethany’s Children’s Minister, will be our special speaker. A video, “ Invincible Summer,” will be shown.

Enter through the north door (Door #7) across from Highland Middle School.

Korean war vets to meet

ANDERSON — Korean war veterans will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the 40&8, 1600 Rangeline Road, Anderson.

All veterans are welcome.

Information: Ron David, 765-610-1339.

