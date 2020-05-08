Minnetrista opens modified market
MUNCIE — Farmers Market at Minnetrista will take place each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 1200 N. Minnetrista Parkway, Muncie.
Due to the coronavirus, they are operating it under a modified model. The market will take place in the main parking lot, with vendors spaced out appropriately.
Parking is located at the Delaware County Fairgrounds.
There will be a single entrance and exit, and no more than 50 individuals will be allowed into the market at any one time.
No cooked food or beverages will be made onsite and all wagons that are available will be wiped down between uses. Vendors will be provided masks and gloves and hand sanitizer stations will be available to patrons.
