Therapist to speak at meeting
ANDERSON — Bethany’s Bereavement Support Ministry will meet Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Bethany Christian Church.
Dr. Michael Hamm, therapist at the Christian Counseling Center of Madison County, will be the guest speaker.
As before, enter through the North Entrance (Door #7) across from Highland Middle School.
Group to host lunch
MIDDLETOWN — Christian Women’s Fellowship of Sixth Street Christian Church in Middletown will have a chicken casserole lunch (carry-out only) on Thursday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The lunch will include the church’s Famous Chicken Casserole, two salad sides, plus an added treat.
Tickets for the casserole dinners are $7 and must be purchased by noon on May 13. Call the church office at 765-354-2171 or stop by the office from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays at 146 N. Sixth St., Middletown, to purchase tickets. Additional items for sale are Sechler’s Pickles and dish cloths.
Historical Society hosts speaker
ANDERSON — The May meeting of the Madison County Historical Society Civil War Roundtable will be held on Monday, May 16, at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Madison County History.
Speaker this month is Michael Eisenhut, author of “Brothers of War, The Iron Brigade at Gettysburg”. Years were spent researching the story for the book and it is based on real people and real history. Meticulously researched and winner of several national awards for military history and historical fiction, Brothers of War is based on actual brothers and their squad who fought as members of the famed Iron Brigade.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Friends of Mounds to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet Thursday, May 12, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Pavillion, the public is invited.
There will be no guest speaker this month. The members will be sharing their experiences and thoughts about the annual plant sale.